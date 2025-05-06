White water rafting comes to halt as India stanches Chenab water

The white water rafting in Reasi’s Baradari has taken a hit after India’s punitive decision to cut off water flow to Pakistan via Baglihar and Salal Hydel Power Projects over Chenab river. A total of 24 companies associated with white water rafting, which have nearly 250 staff that provide rafting services to the tourists have been hit hard. (HT Photo)

The action has resulted in drying up of Chenab river thus impacting 24 companies associated with the sport in Baradari. “A total of 24 companies associated with white water rafting, which have nearly 250 staff that provide rafting services to the tourists have been hit hard,” said Gurjit Singh, 46, president of the rafting operators’ association in Reasi.

Singh said that the Pahalgam attack on April 22 had already affected tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and cutting off water flow to Pakistan has impacted the 24 companies related to the sport in Baradari.

Baradari is an ideal site by Chenab river flocked by tourists every year. The number of adventure tourists taking up the white water rafting in Baradari goes up to 500 every day in June, July and August.

“Each of us (24 operators) have availed bank loans of ₹8 to ₹9 lakhs for purchasing rafts, equipments and vehicles. From April to August, we get good number of tourists that help us sustain our livelihoods. We were getting 200 to 250 tourists every day and we were hoping that the momentum will pick up in the coming months but this decision (cutting off water flow) has adversely hit us,” said Singh.

“The water level is very low. Infact, the river has dried up. We can’t put our rafts in it. It would be idiotic to try because a single raft costs ₹1.75 lakhs,” said Singh.

A single raft ferries eight tourists and each one of them has to shell out ₹500 for the adventure sports. On an average, the 24 rafting companies make 50 sorties in a day earning around ₹2 lakhs.

“Put together, all the 24 rafting companies in Baradari has an infrastructure of nearly ₹5 crores and we are now sitting idle. Undoubtedly, we stand with the nation and express our heartfelt solidarity with tourists killed at Pahalgam. However, we urge the government to waive off our EMIs till normalcy is restored,” said Singh.

Calls and messages to Reasi district commissioner Nidhi Malik went unanswered.

Meanwhile, after reports and videos of Chenab getting dried up went viral, people flocked the river in Akhnoor on Monday. They were seen crossing it and taking selfies.

Policemen later reached the river and asked the people to move away. Authorities in Baglihar and Salal power projects released small amount of water in the river for the sustenance of aquatic life.