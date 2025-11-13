Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

White-collar terror module: 10 picked up for questioning in Kashmir

ByPress Trust of India
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 12:43 pm IST

Suspects detained in Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts during overnight raids; some of them visited Turkiye in the past one year.

Nearly 10 people, including three government employees, have been picked up for questioning from various parts of the Kashmir Valley in connection with the white-collar terror module case, officials said.

Armed personnel cordon off an area during a search operation in Anantnag on Wednesday. Searches have been intensified in the Kashmir Valley since the Red Fort blast in Delhi on November 10. (PTI Photo)
Armed personnel cordon off an area during a search operation in Anantnag on Wednesday. Searches have been intensified in the Kashmir Valley since the Red Fort blast in Delhi on November 10. (PTI Photo)

The officials said the investigators picked up the suspects from Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts during overnight raids.

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at 13 locations across the Valley on Thursday in connection with the terror module and the Red Fort blast of November 10, the officials said, adding 15 people have been detained for questioning, and several digital devices and incriminating material have been recovered.

The police and other security agencies have intensified the crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the Valley in the aftermath of the Delhi Red Fort blast on Monday that left 13 people dead.

The questioning of the suspects has revealed that some of them had visited Turkiye in the past one year, the officials said.

While seven people, including three doctors, have been arrested in connection with the recovery of a cache of explosives in Faridabad, the investigators have questioned more than 200 people so far in connection with the white-collar terror module.

The module was unearthed based on the information provided by two overground workers of terrorists who were arrested earlier this month.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / White-collar terror module: 10 picked up for questioning in Kashmir
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Nearly 10 individuals, including three government employees, have been detained in Kashmir for questioning linked to a white-collar terror module and the recent Red Fort blast that killed 13. Investigators conducted raids across Anantnag, Pulwama, and Kulgam, uncovering digital evidence. This follows an intensified crackdown on terror activities after the blast, with over 200 questioned.