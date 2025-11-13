White-collar terror module: 10 picked up for questioning in Kashmir

Nearly 10 people, including three government employees, have been picked up for questioning from various parts of the Kashmir Valley in connection with the white-collar terror module case, officials said. Armed personnel cordon off an area during a search operation in Anantnag on Wednesday. Searches have been intensified in the Kashmir Valley since the Red Fort blast in Delhi on November 10. (PTI Photo)

The officials said the investigators picked up the suspects from Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts during overnight raids.

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at 13 locations across the Valley on Thursday in connection with the terror module and the Red Fort blast of November 10, the officials said, adding 15 people have been detained for questioning, and several digital devices and incriminating material have been recovered.

The police and other security agencies have intensified the crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the Valley in the aftermath of the Delhi Red Fort blast on Monday that left 13 people dead.

The questioning of the suspects has revealed that some of them had visited Turkiye in the past one year, the officials said.

While seven people, including three doctors, have been arrested in connection with the recovery of a cache of explosives in Faridabad, the investigators have questioned more than 200 people so far in connection with the white-collar terror module.

The module was unearthed based on the information provided by two overground workers of terrorists who were arrested earlier this month.