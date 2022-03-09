Whoever wins must work for environment: NGOs to candidates

As many as 18 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working for environmental conservation through education and awareness have written to 930 out of a total of 1,304 candidates contesting assembly elections in Punjab that whoever wins must be made to work for the cause of the environment for the next five years.

“We write to you on behalf of various civil society organisations and thousands of citizens working for environment conservation in Punjab. As you know that the state is facing severe environmental issues. Our underground water is depleting, rivers are polluted, air quality remains unhealthy, we have the lowest area under forest cover among all states and our cities and villages are overflowing with garbage and plastic waste,” NGOs said.

“A large number of NGOs and environment-loving citizens across Punjab had strongly raised their voices in the past few months to appeal to all political parties in Punjab to make the environment their primary issue in their manifestos in this election. Various civil society organisations had prepared and released green manifestos detailing problems and solutions about various environmental challenges being faced by Punjab and given them to political parties and candidates across Punjab,” the NGOs said.

“Environment degradation affects all of us and the bleak environmental future for the present and coming generations of Punjab is our common concern. The environmental conservation efforts in the next five years should be on everyone’s agenda, no matter who becomes or does not become an MLA,” said Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, president, Bhai Ghanayia Cancer Roko Seva Society.

