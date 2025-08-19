Who’s responsible for Bargari, Mann asks Sukhbir

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal to stop ‘boasting about fake achievements’ of the erstwhile Akali government and asked who would take the responsibility of the incidents like Bargari and the death of youths because of drugs. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Addressing a gathering after launching several developmental projects for the Chamkaur Sahib assembly segment, Mann said: “Sukhbir is very fond of boasting that a lot of development had taken place during their rule, whereas he is mum over the incidents of Bargari (sacrilege incidents) and bullets fired on innocent people or the drug menace.”

The series of sacrilege incidents, starting with the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Ganth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, and torn pages of the holy book, took place in 2015 when the SAD was in power.

These incidents had led to widespread protests, and in the police firing, two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan, while some were injured at Kotkapura.

Taking a jibe at the SAD president, Mann alleged that the Badals had only worked on expanding their business.

“The period from 2007 to 2017 was the darkest period of the state when transport, cable, sand, drug, and other mafias flexed their muscles in the state,” he alleged.

The CM alleged that the drug menace spread its tentacles during the Akali regime.

Highlighting the development works initiated in Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency, Mann said that the state government has increased the number of beds in the hospital from 30 to 50 and upgraded its status from a Community Health Centre to a sub-divisional hospital.

“Additionally, the number of specialist doctors in this hospital has been increased from 5 to 10,” the CM said, adding that five Aam Aadmi Clinics and 20 Ayushman Arogya Centres have been connected with the Chamkaur Sahib hospital.