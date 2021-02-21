IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible

Mixopathy is unscientific, unrealistic, unreasonable, and an onslaught on the uniqueness of individual systems of treatment
READ FULL STORY
By Dr AP Setia
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:32 AM IST

Doctors across the country have decried the concept of ‘mixopathy’, which refers to the integration of different systems of medicine such as ayurveda, homeopathy, unani, siddha, yoga and naturopathy with allopathy (modern system of medicine).

The debate began when provisions under Section 50 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2020 mandated that educational modules for interface between the modern system of medicine, homeopathy and ayurveda be prepared through joint meetings of the Central Council of Indian Medicine, Central Council of Homeopathy and National Medical Commission. These provisions aim to promote pluralism in medical education.

The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. The government think-tank NITI Aayog is perusing through a variety of reform ideas in the health sector, including aligning traditional and modern approaches for the ‘larger good’, for which the Aayog has formed four committees. These committees are in the areas of medical education, clinical practice, public health, medical research and administration.

No common ground

However, this concept of integrating different systems of medicine raises serious questions about its practicability as each medical system has its own unique method of diagnosis, reasoning for causation and protocols for treatment.

The modern medicine system is an internationally recognised system of treatment whereas other systems have regional acceptance and dominance. Just as different regional languages cannot be integrated to make one language, it is similarly not possible to formulate one common system of treatment.

Case in point: How can the anti-microbial concept of modern medicine system be integrated with the ‘tridosha theory’ of Ayurveda? Or the homeopathic concept, which says dilution increases the potency of a biologically active substance be reconciled with modern pharmacology? The homeopathic principles that substances retain memory on dilution has not stood the scrutiny of biology, chemistry, physics and related sciences. It would be difficult to explain the logic of the yogic concept of alternate nostril breathing (anulom vilom) to a student of modern anatomy and physiology because both nostrils have identical structures?

More research needed

Furthermore, it is not possible to treat one patient with different systems simultaneously. Scientists and clinicians are yet to study drug interactions between medicines from different systems inside the complex human machine, which may be undergoing different metabolic changes due to the stress of trauma, operative procedure or recovery from anaesthetic agents apart from the onslaught of infections and immune factors. All such issues need to be sorted out through scientific research, both in experimental laboratories as well as in clinical practice before any type of integration exercise is put into action, by independent expert groups. Or else, we shall be putting the proverbial cart before the horse.

Unlike the modern system of medicine, the indigenous systems of therapy are not evidence-based. And hence, have no common grounds to meet and mix.

Shortage of qualified doctors has often been cited as one reason for such integration. However, as nearly 80,000 MBBS doctors are now being trained by 642 medical colleges every year such an argument may not be valid anymore. Rather, there may be many unemployed MBBS doctors few years from now. There is no dearth of postgraduate doctors too, 36,192 doctor of medicine (MD) and master of surgery (MS) seats were available for the year 2020-21. Over 44,000 specialist doctors are also being prepared by medical colleges and 60 exclusive post graduate medical institutes every year.

Better infrastructure needed in rural areas

Another argument made in favour of the integration is that doctors of the modern system of medicine are not keen on providing services in remote or underdeveloped areas. However, the non-availability of qualified doctors in rural areas can be attributed to non-availability of other essential services as well. Qualified doctors would love to serve the ailing masses in rural areas if infrastructure and social milieu to practice modern medicine is made available by the government.

Policy makers must work on correcting the basic lacunae in infrastructure first, rather than making stop-gap arrangements to meet the demand and supply gap, if any, by either integrating different systems of treatment or by imparting modern surgical training to ayurveda graduates, as per the CCIM notification, (Amendment Rules 2016) dated November,19 2020.

Let each system of treatment be developed in an individual manner by established scientific research methodology, to make it evidence-based and acceptable to those with scientific temperament. Mixopathy is unscientific, unrealistic, unreasonable, and an onslaught on the uniqueness of individual systems of treatment. Let diversity of different systems prevail and flourish.

Dr AP Setia is a former president of the Indian Medical Association of Haryana (HT File)
Dr AP Setia is a former president of the Indian Medical Association of Haryana (HT File)

(Views expressed are personal)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

When life got magnified under a lens

By Alka Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Everyone is wielding a little camera in their pocket these days, forcing one to focus on beauty rather than brains
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible

By Dr AP Setia
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Mixopathy is unscientific, unrealistic, unreasonable, and an onslaught on the uniqueness of individual systems of treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
chandigarh news

Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 AM IST
He had joined the institute in 1967 as a lecturer, had become the head of internal medicine department and subsequently the director in 1990s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

More students allowed in Panjab University hostels

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:46 PM IST
PhD students who were enrolled/registered before the lockdown will also be provided hostel accommodation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Strict biosecurity measures are being followed to protect the birds, workers and public from the disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
chandigarh news

No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Before notification regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act was issued in December 2019, traffic police used to recommend suspension of licence even for the first offence
READ FULL STORY
Close
CCTV footage helped identify Lovepreet Singh, 28, a Punjab Armed Police constable posted at the Vidhan Sabha.
CCTV footage helped identify Lovepreet Singh, 28, a Punjab Armed Police constable posted at the Vidhan Sabha.
chandigarh news

Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals 1.5 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:48 PM IST
In job on compassionate grounds, he committed such crimes earlier too in order to fund his drug addiction, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities blame hesitancy among beneficiaries, as achievement rate drops to 20% in the final week.
Authorities blame hesitancy among beneficiaries, as achievement rate drops to 20% in the final week.
chandigarh news

66% health workers skip Covid vaccine in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The five-week drive that began to administer the first shot to health workers concluded on Saturday, leaving just four days of mop-up rounds starting from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
chandigarh news

No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony

By Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:27 PM IST
BSF resumes the Beating Retreat ceremony at India-Bangladesh border after more than 10 months on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 AM IST
At Niti Aayog meeting, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggests Centre formulate plan for incentivising state collecting maximum GST
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh requests the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh skips virtual meet of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on health grounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted by Delhi Police, Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana in a grab from the 13-minute video he uploaded on Facebook on Friday night.
Wanted by Delhi Police, Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana in a grab from the 13-minute video he uploaded on Facebook on Friday night.
chandigarh news

Wanted for R-Day violence, gangster Lakha Sidhana calls rally at Punjab CM’s village

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:03 PM IST
In video posted on FB, Sidhana announces rally at Mehraj grain market in support of farmers; Bathinda IG says up to Delhi Police to arrest him
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST
As per the health department, focused sampling of teachers and students after reopening of schools has also added to the number of infections in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP