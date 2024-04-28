Why is Ajay Chautala worried if his son hasn’t done anything wrong: Manohar Lal Khattar

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday trained guns on Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala, asking him why he was afraid of a probe into the departments held by his son Dushyant Chautala. The former CM and his successor Nayab Singh Saini announced that a probe will be launched against Dushyant, if any complaint is received. Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday trained guns on Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala, asking him why he was afraid of a probe into the departments held by his son Dushyant Chautala. (HT File)

Meanwhile, JJP chief Ajay Chautala questioned how Khattar can launch a probe against Dushyant, who was his deputy in the BJP-JJP government.

“Is Khattar a CM new? How can he launch a probe against his own government. If any probe is started against Dushyant, it would mean a probe against Khattar as he was at the helm of the government when Dushyant was a minister. We are not worried about any probe,” said Chautala.

Speaking to the media in Rohtak, Khattar said, “The probe will clear his role and mine too. I had carried out my duties honestly. The JJP MLAs had raised allegations against Dushyant; his younger brother Digvijay also stated that they are ready for a probe. If they have not done anything wrong, why is their father worrying.”