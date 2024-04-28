 Why is Ajay Chautala worried if his son hasn’t done anything wrong: Manohar Lal Khattar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why is Ajay Chautala worried if his son hasn’t done anything wrong: Manohar Lal Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 28, 2024 08:32 AM IST

JJP chief Ajay Chautala questioned how Khattar can launch a probe against Dushyant, who was his deputy in the BJP-JJP government.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday trained guns on Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala, asking him why he was afraid of a probe into the departments held by his son Dushyant Chautala. The former CM and his successor Nayab Singh Saini announced that a probe will be launched against Dushyant, if any complaint is received.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday trained guns on Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala, asking him why he was afraid of a probe into the departments held by his son Dushyant Chautala. (HT File)
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday trained guns on Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala, asking him why he was afraid of a probe into the departments held by his son Dushyant Chautala. (HT File)

Meanwhile, JJP chief Ajay Chautala questioned how Khattar can launch a probe against Dushyant, who was his deputy in the BJP-JJP government.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Is Khattar a CM new? How can he launch a probe against his own government. If any probe is started against Dushyant, it would mean a probe against Khattar as he was at the helm of the government when Dushyant was a minister. We are not worried about any probe,” said Chautala.

Speaking to the media in Rohtak, Khattar said, “The probe will clear his role and mine too. I had carried out my duties honestly. The JJP MLAs had raised allegations against Dushyant; his younger brother Digvijay also stated that they are ready for a probe. If they have not done anything wrong, why is their father worrying.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Why is Ajay Chautala worried if his son hasn’t done anything wrong: Manohar Lal Khattar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On