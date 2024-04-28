Why is Ajay Chautala worried if his son hasn’t done anything wrong: Manohar Lal Khattar
JJP chief Ajay Chautala questioned how Khattar can launch a probe against Dushyant, who was his deputy in the BJP-JJP government.
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday trained guns on Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala, asking him why he was afraid of a probe into the departments held by his son Dushyant Chautala. The former CM and his successor Nayab Singh Saini announced that a probe will be launched against Dushyant, if any complaint is received.
“Is Khattar a CM new? How can he launch a probe against his own government. If any probe is started against Dushyant, it would mean a probe against Khattar as he was at the helm of the government when Dushyant was a minister. We are not worried about any probe,” said Chautala.
Speaking to the media in Rohtak, Khattar said, “The probe will clear his role and mine too. I had carried out my duties honestly. The JJP MLAs had raised allegations against Dushyant; his younger brother Digvijay also stated that they are ready for a probe. If they have not done anything wrong, why is their father worrying.”