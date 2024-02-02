 Widespread rains bring cheers to Punjab farmers - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Widespread rains bring cheers to Punjab farmers

Widespread rains bring cheers to Punjab farmers

ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Feb 02, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Widespread rain and hail in Punjab ended a two-month dry spell, benefiting kharif crops such as wheat. The impact of the hailstorm on the crops is being assessed. More rainfall is predicted on February 4 and 5.

Widespread rain accompanied by hail across Punjab on Thursday ended a long dry spell that lasted for over two months. According to agricultural experts, the rain will prove a boon for the kharif crops, particularly wheat. However, the experts said they will have to wait and assess the impact of hailstorm on the crop.

Farmers work in their wheat fields on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday. (AFP)
Farmers work in their wheat fields on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday. (AFP)

The meteorology department has predicted more rainfall on February 4 and 5 before the weather clears up. As per MeT reports, Ludhiana witnessed 37mm of rain, followed by Fatehgarh Sahib 28mm and Mohali 25 mm.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

In Punjab, wheat has been sown on over 34 lakh hectares (84 lakh acres).

As per reports, hailstorms lashed many parts of Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana districts, which, according to the agriculture department, was a cause of concern for the crops.

According to director agriculture Jaswant Singh, the hailstorm has hit only in pockets, and it’s unlikely that it might have caused widespread damage. “We have asked agriculture officers in all the districts to submit report by Friday assessing the loss to crops,” he said.

“The hailstorm could have caused damage to fodder, vegetables, potato, and mustard as the plant shoots are fragile,” he added. Vegetables and mustard are grown on over 50,000 hectares each, while potatoes have been sown on over 1 lakh hectares in Punjab.

According to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor SS Gosal, baring the few pockets, which were lashed by heavy hail, the current wet spell will prove beneficial for the overall kharif crops, particularly wheat.

According to him, the wheat crop needed irrigation, and due to the lack of sunlight, the process of photosynthesis had slowed down.

“Now, with rainfall, the smog and the particulate matter that was blocking the sunlight has been washed away, and when the skies clear, the crop would get abundant sunlight,” he added.

Gosal said that due to rainfall, the temperatures are likely to remain low for a few more days, which will also be beneficial for the crop.

“This is the right time for the rain as the wheat crop is 70 to 90 days old, and its shoots were developing. If all goes well, this rainfall will help in a bumper crop,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Gurpreet Singh Nibber

    Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On