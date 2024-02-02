Widespread rains bring cheers to Punjab farmers

Widespread rain accompanied by hail across Punjab on Thursday ended a long dry spell that lasted for over two months. According to agricultural experts, the rain will prove a boon for the kharif crops, particularly wheat. However, the experts said they will have to wait and assess the impact of hailstorm on the crop. Farmers work in their wheat fields on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday. (AFP)

The meteorology department has predicted more rainfall on February 4 and 5 before the weather clears up. As per MeT reports, Ludhiana witnessed 37mm of rain, followed by Fatehgarh Sahib 28mm and Mohali 25 mm.

In Punjab, wheat has been sown on over 34 lakh hectares (84 lakh acres).

As per reports, hailstorms lashed many parts of Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana districts, which, according to the agriculture department, was a cause of concern for the crops.

According to director agriculture Jaswant Singh, the hailstorm has hit only in pockets, and it’s unlikely that it might have caused widespread damage. “We have asked agriculture officers in all the districts to submit report by Friday assessing the loss to crops,” he said.

“The hailstorm could have caused damage to fodder, vegetables, potato, and mustard as the plant shoots are fragile,” he added. Vegetables and mustard are grown on over 50,000 hectares each, while potatoes have been sown on over 1 lakh hectares in Punjab.

According to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor SS Gosal, baring the few pockets, which were lashed by heavy hail, the current wet spell will prove beneficial for the overall kharif crops, particularly wheat.

According to him, the wheat crop needed irrigation, and due to the lack of sunlight, the process of photosynthesis had slowed down.

“Now, with rainfall, the smog and the particulate matter that was blocking the sunlight has been washed away, and when the skies clear, the crop would get abundant sunlight,” he added.

Gosal said that due to rainfall, the temperatures are likely to remain low for a few more days, which will also be beneficial for the crop.

“This is the right time for the rain as the wheat crop is 70 to 90 days old, and its shoots were developing. If all goes well, this rainfall will help in a bumper crop,” he added.