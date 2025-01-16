Wife, aide held for killing 31-year-old man in Kapurthala village

The Kapurthala police have arrested the wife and her aide for killing a 31-year-old man in Kapurthala’s Fullewal village on Thursday. The Kapurthala police have arrested the wife and her aide for killing a 31-year-old man in Kapurthala’s Fullewal village on Thursday. (Representational image)

Deceased Lakhwinder Singh was found lying in the agricultural fields on the outskirts of the village on January 12. He succumbed to his injuries at an Amritsar hospital the next day.

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said during investigation it came to the fore that Lakhwinder’s wife Tamana along with her aide Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Piplanwala village in Hoshiarpur district, had conspired to kill her husband.

Toora said the police have recovered a sharp-edged weapon used in the crime.

“Both Tamana and Kuldeep met on social media and became friends a year ago. To eliminate Lakhwinder and marry each other, the duo conspired to carry out the murder. On the night of the crime, Kuldeep, who was accompanied by his accomplice, brutally killed Lakhwinder with a sharp-edged weapon,” he said.

The SSP added that on the basis of technical evidence carried from the spot, the investigators grilled victim’s wife, who confessed to killing her husband with the help of her aide.

Toora said Kuldeep had three FIRs registered against him for robberies. He was out on bail since September 2023.

A case has been registered against both the accused at Kapurthala police station under section 103 (murder) of the BNS on the complaint of the victim’s brother.