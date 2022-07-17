Wildbuzz | Confessions of a serpent
While none of the snake-rescue personnel would have entered the belly of a serpent to see how very quickly the ingested prey is digested, an inkling of the speed at which the process occurs comes their way once in a while. A snake having swallowed its prey whole or a number of eggs is sometimes rescued or removed from the spot in human habitation. Once bagged, the snake panics in human presence and disgorges the prey it had recently swallowed. The speed at which digestive juices / enzymes act on the ingested prey can be inferred from the fact that the ejected food stinks to the high heavens, emitting such a foul smell of disintegration having come under attack from the snake’s extraordinary digestive powers. It leads the befuddled snake-rescue personnel to check the canister carrying the snake to see if the “assassin” itself had not perished in captivity!
Very recently, a rat snake of an estimated eight feet intruded into the Pheasant Breeding Centre in the Morni hills. The agile hunter gobbled seven of nine eggs of the red junglefowl laid in one clutch. While the hens clucked in vain disapproval, the snake could not find its way out of the wire mesh and settled down in a corner of the coop. The snake was nabbed but before the serpent could be released in the jungle, it disgorged the eggs, which came out with shells in pieces and yokes and egg whites transforming under digestive mode.
A rock python was rescued from Ghaggar river bed. The alarm had gone out because a bitch had laid five pups but was wandering and searching in vain. None of the pups could be seen. When the python was nabbed, the mystery was solved. Out came five pups! Similarly, a rat snake rescued from Nayagaon and kept in a plastic container pending its rehabilitation, made a quick disclosure of its “murders”. A badly-decaying frog and rat were delivered to the world and they let out such a stench that even the Gods high above must have wrinkled their noses in abject disgust!
However, the most dramatic of such incidents took place at Chhatbir Zoo. One fine day, the precious eggs of the exotic Lady Amherst’s pheasant disappeared from the aviary. The management lodged a FIR against the employees suspecting theft. The employee unions lodged a protest. Claiming innocence, the employees felt that the police would “torture” them to extract a confession. Rattled by the vociferous protests, the management launched an internal investigation before pursuing the case further with the police.
Zoo keepers then found a rat hole underneath the pheasant’s nest. The hole was dug further and they came across a rat nest with 20 offspring. The hole was dug further to probe underneath the cement slabs. The trail led to a massive Spectacled cobra curled up underneath the aviary with a bulging belly. Evidently, the cobra had led a cushy life, eating rats and pheasant eggs and then resting in secrecy as it digested the food. The cobra was taken out and placed in a wooden box. Out came the stolen eggs, one by one.
The FIR was withdrawn. The cobra had given a timely confession that saved employees from persecution and prosecution!
Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Panipat
With the arrest of five persons, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in several cases of theft reported in the district. The police have identified the accused as Ikram, Sadham, Imran, and Balhera village of Karnal district, Israr, while the fifth accused has been identified as Sandeep of Garhi Birbal village of Karnal. The police have also recovered Rs 40,000 from their possession.
Guest Column| Bidding adieu to the house that was home
After I hung up my boots, we settled down at our house in Chandigarh, which had been modified and updated from time to time. When I laid down my reasons before a friend, who was in a similar boat as me, he was not just convinced, but also sold his house before I could, and moved to an apartment!
Roundabout | A Country Called Childhood beckons Deepti Naval
Chandigarh has been dear to Deepti Naval, a city she visits frequently to be with her aunt and cousin, and a stopover always in her journeys to mountain retreats. So, it was natural that the City Beautiful would be on the literary map for the launch of her latest book, A Country Called Childhood: A memoir.
Ludhiana: 4 held for illegal mining on Sutlej riverbed
The Ludhiana police arrested four men for illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, late on Friday night. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Verma, Davinder Singh, Ramanpreet Singh and Lovepeet Singh. Three trucks and four poclain machines have been recovered from them. Their two accomplices, Harpreet and Laddi, are yet to be arrested. A case under Mining Act has been registered at Ladhowal police station.
Ludhiana: 7 Covid patients found infected with BA.5 sub-variant
Seven patients from Ludhiana district with Coronoavirus infection have been diagnosed with the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, which according to experts is highly transmissible. As per health department officials, samples of 54 patients had been sent for genome sequencing. While reports of four patients found infected with the sub-variant were received a few days back, the department got three of them on Friday.
