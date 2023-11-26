Will apprise court of present situation, says Haryana CM Khattar

After the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order to impose a fine of ₹5 lakh on the state government due to poor amenities in Haryana schools, chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said they would apprise the court of the present situation during the next hearing.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said this while addressing the media in Karnal after inaugurating a new building of ‘nari niketan’ built at a cost of ₹6.54 crore near the old municipal council building.

Khattar said, “There are around 14,500 schools in the state. We are replacing old buildings and a proposal for the same is being prepared.”

“In context with the high court order, an affidavit from May was taken into consideration. In the past six months, there have been several improvements. In the next hearing on December 15, we will apprise the court about the prevailing situation with fresh data,” the CM added.

On Friday, the bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj was hearing a 2017 plea by one Amarjeet and other villagers from Kaithal who had approached the court demanding that safety of students be ensured from the dilapidated building that had already been declared unfit and dangerous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court had also summoned the principal secretary and the director of secondary education with a timeline within which various projects and amenities are to be completed.

CM Khattar also hit out at Congress leader Deepender Hooda over his comment that there is no coordination between the BJP leaders and said that the Opposition MP should focus on uniting his party.

Khattar also attended a couple of private ceremonies and later chaired his weekly ‘vishesh charcha’, this time, with senior citizens. He expressed his gratitude to the senior citizens of the state who, despite being eligible for the old age pension, chose to forego it.