Will call on PM Modi seeking ban on Turkish apples: Sukhu

As the chorus seeking ban on Turkish apple grows louder, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said he will take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

“On May 24, the PM has convened a meeting of all chief ministers. I will speak to him in this regard,” Sukhu said while interacting with the media.

He added, “I will also write to the Centre and Modi, seeking a ban on apple imports from Turkey.” The apple industry in Himachal, valued around ₹4,500 crore, is considered backbone of the state’s economy.

Congress national spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday lodged objection to the import of apples, cherries and other items from Turkey and Azerbaijan. He said that the issue is not only economic, but related to security, identity and self-reliance of the nation.

India imports around 80 lakh apple boxes annually from Turkey.

Offices of regulatory authorities to be shifted from Shimla, says CM

Sukhu said offices of all regulatory authorities will be shifted out of Shimla to decongest the city.

“Offices of regulatory authorities such as those governing GST and real estate will be shifted. Government departments will remain in the city,” he said, adding that women employees will be given the option to stay in Shimla and new employees appointed as well.

With cross-border tension dying down and temperatures soaring, Sukhu said urged tourists to travel to Himachal Pradesh, saying it is a peaceful and a safe state.

Virtually reviews projects in Hamirpur

Dharamshala Sukhu virtually presided over a meeting with district officers of Hamirpur to review the progress of developmental projects in the district. He directed the officials to expedite ongoing works.

Turkish companies should not be roped in infra projects: PWD minister

Amid rising opposition of the Turkish companies in road and railway projects, Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said he will raise the issue with the Centre.

He said, “I will raise this issue with Nitin Gadkari. I will speak to regional officers here as well. Any companies from Turkey, whether working directly or through joint ventures, should not be entertained in the state or the country. For us, national security is paramount and non-negotiable. Turkey openly supported Pakistan during the recent conflict, and we oppose that.”