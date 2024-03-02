Will chalk out a plan soon to tackle stray dog menace: Chandigarh mayor

Addressing the issue of stray dog menace, the newly elected mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor on Friday said a plan to tackle the situation would be chalked out soon. Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor . (HT)

“City residents will get relief from stray dogs’ menace. There have been cases of dog bites, a concern which has been raised by city residents from time to time,” the mayor said after a representation was submitted by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 27, Chandigarh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kumar said, “The municipal corporation was lacking vehicles to pick up stray dogs and sterilise them but now we have a total of 7 vehicles. This will facilitate sterilisation of stray dogs at a fast pace which will help in controlling their population and helping the people get relief from the long-standing problem. Now this work is being done at a rapid pace, even on Sundays and till late evening on other days of the week.”

“Earlier there was only one centre for dog sterilisation in the city, which had a capacity of 100 dogs. But now a big centre has opened in Raipur village, with a capacity to sterilise 310 dogs. Stray dogs from every ward of the city are sterilised and given anti-rabies injections so that they do not harm others. Anti-rabies vaccinations are also being given to dogs by visiting different wards,” he said.

The mayor further added that the capacity of sterilisation centres will be increased soon.