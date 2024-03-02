Will chalk out a plan soon to tackle stray dog menace: Chandigarh mayor
“There have been cases of dog bites, a concern which has been raised by city residents from time to time,” the mayor said after a representation was submitted by the Residents Welfare Association of Sector 27, Chandigarh
Addressing the issue of stray dog menace, the newly elected mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor on Friday said a plan to tackle the situation would be chalked out soon.
“City residents will get relief from stray dogs’ menace. There have been cases of dog bites, a concern which has been raised by city residents from time to time,” the mayor said after a representation was submitted by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 27, Chandigarh.
Kumar said, “The municipal corporation was lacking vehicles to pick up stray dogs and sterilise them but now we have a total of 7 vehicles. This will facilitate sterilisation of stray dogs at a fast pace which will help in controlling their population and helping the people get relief from the long-standing problem. Now this work is being done at a rapid pace, even on Sundays and till late evening on other days of the week.”
“Earlier there was only one centre for dog sterilisation in the city, which had a capacity of 100 dogs. But now a big centre has opened in Raipur village, with a capacity to sterilise 310 dogs. Stray dogs from every ward of the city are sterilised and given anti-rabies injections so that they do not harm others. Anti-rabies vaccinations are also being given to dogs by visiting different wards,” he said.
The mayor further added that the capacity of sterilisation centres will be increased soon.