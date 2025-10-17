Will consider supporting NC in Rajya Sabha polls if they back our two bills: PDP

After PC refused to support National Conference in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti offered their support if they back their Land bill and the Regularisation of Daily Wagers Bill in the assembly.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and Rajya Sabha candidates of the NC have appealed to all political parties, including PDP, to support them to keep the BJP, which is contesting on three seats, from winning. While NC can comfortably win two seats however for third and fourth seat, the support of other political parties Independent candidates is crucial. The polling for all four seats will be held on October 24.

“NC president Farooq Abdullah called me and sought support for NC Rajya Sabha candidates. I conveyed to him that there are some bills of the party in the assembly which had been brought in last session and now again during the upcoming session. One bill is about land which is in the possession of poor people from decades in the shape of houses, shops or cowsheds and other about the regularisation of daily wagers. If they help us to pass some bills we can think of supporting their candidates,” said Mehbooba Mufti.

PDP legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Para said that the party demands clear commitment.

“PDP demands a clear commitment from the government to pass the Daily Wagers Regularisation Bill and J&K Land Rights and Regularisation Bill in the upcoming session. With a full majority, NC can deliver, but instead of standing with workers and landless families, CM @OmarAbdullah hides behind excuses and procedure. The question is simple: will he back these bills or betray the people again?,” Para wrote on X.

Chief minister Omar responded in Jammu saying the speaker of Jammu & Kashmir has the authority to decide on such Bills adding his party would not become a hurdle in the passage of any pro-people legislation.

“Let the bill come before the House, if it is pro-people, we will have no objection to supporting it. We will not become a hurdle,” Omar said.

On Tuesday Sajjad Lone who is head of Peoples Conference and Handwara legislator said he will abstain from voting. “I will prefer to die than to vote for NC,” he said.