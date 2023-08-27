News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will contest 2024 polls in alliance with BJP: Ajay Chautala

Will contest 2024 polls in alliance with BJP: Ajay Chautala

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 27, 2023 10:50 PM IST

While interacting with reporters in Bhiwani, Ajay Chautala said he will file the nomination papers from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, and he will approach the Supreme Court and Election Commission to get permission to contest the poll as he had served sentence in junior basic teacher (JBT) recruitment scam. “The JJP is part of the NDA alliance, and we will contest the next polls in alliance with the BJP to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time,” he added.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala on Sunday claimed that his party will contest the upcoming parliamentary polls in alliance with the BJP.

“If I do not get permission to contest the poll, Digvijay Chautala will contest from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat. I have a family-like connection with the voters of this constituency and our workers want to see the candidate from our family,” he added.

Ajay had won from the Bhiwani Lok Sabha seat in 1999 and his wife Naina Chautala is currently MLA from Badhra constituency which falls under Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary seat. Presently, the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat is represented by BJP’s Dharambir Singh. He won from here in the last two general polls and he had also claimed to contest the next poll from here.

Commenting on a question about BJP leader Birender Singh’s statement that the saffron party can win alone in Haryana, he claimed that Singh and his son Brijendra Singh, Member of Parliament from Hisar, had lost relevance on the ground.

