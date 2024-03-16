Will contest LS Polls if party permits: Brijendra Singh

Days after switching over to Congress from BJP, former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Friday alleged that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party were exposed after the JJP asked its MLAs to abstain from the assembly proceedings when newly sworn-in chief minister Nayab Singh Saini won a trust vote. Brijendra reached Jind and Uchana assembly segment for the first time after joining the Congress. (HT Photo)

He said that JJP tried to help BJP in trust vote by issuing a unique whip asking its legislators to abstain from trust vote.

“People of Haryana are wise and they know that BJP ended its alliance with JJP so that their former junior partner can bring down some of opposition’s votes. The JJP will witness its downfall and people are waiting to teach a lesson to both BJP and JJP,” Brijendra said.

Brijendra reached Jind and Uchana assembly segment for the first time after joining the Congress. The Uchana assembly segment in Jind was represented five times by his father Birender Singh and once by his mother Prem Lata.

While addressing the gathering, Brijendra Singh asked the people if they are now happy as he has accepted their request to join Congress.

“On October rally last year, you had urged me and my father Chaudhary Birender Singh to quit the BJP and join the Congress. Now, I have joined it and soon he will also. Months after winning from Hisar Lok Sabha seat, I realised that I made a mistake by contesting for BJP. I went against the party line and supported farmers’ movement, women wrestlers’ protest and raised voice against the Agniveer scheme,” he added.

I wanted to join Congress when Rahul Gandhi started his Bharat Jodo yatra, he said, adding that he didn’t act upon it as he had no intention to burden the people with bypolls.

He further said that he want to contest the Lok Sabha Poll from Hisar if party gives him direction.

Speaking on chief minister Khattar’s resignation, Brijendra said that BJP’s top leadership was aware that their situation is not favourable on ground in Haryana and once he resigned as Hisar MP, the party changed the CM within two-days and parted ways with JJP.

“Once I resigned from BJP’s primary membership, the party leadership get to know that situation is really worse on the ground and they changed the chief minister. Haryana residents were unhappy with Khattar’s nine and half years. We were raising voice against the JJP for the last one and a half years and they threw them out of the alliance after my resignation,” former Hisar MP added.

Brijendra further said that BJP had made an atmosphere on social media in 2019 Assembly Polls and set a target of winning 75 seats but could only win 40.

“People had voted against BJP and given 10 seats to JJP as their campaign was against the saffron party but later they extended support to the BJP. The BJP’s situation is not favourable in Lok Sabha polls in Haryana and their many seats are in red zone,” Brijendra added.

Slamming the BJP leadership, Brijendra said that he was unhappy in the saffron party as their entire focus remained on defaming first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

“Nehru, a person who promoted secularism, was defamed by BJP. BJP leaders believe in dividing people on basis of caste and religion. Nehru gave us right to elect government after a gap of five years and now these people are defaming him after 70 years. During Nehru’s regime, India was facing various issues and comparing those issues with present time is hilarious,” he added.