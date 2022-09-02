Will develop Talwandi Sabo as a heritage city: Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that his government will develop Talwandi Sabo, which is home to one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism Takht Damdama Sahib, as a heritage city
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that his government will develop Talwandi Sabo, which is home to one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism Takht Damdama Sahib, as a heritage city.
Mann, who paid obeisance at the historic shrine with his wife and party MLAs in the afternoon, said infrastructure facilities at Talwandi would be strengthened soon.
The CM said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has taken several initiatives to bring transparency to the governance.
He said free electricity, which was among the key pre-poll promises, has been provided and its benefit is being enjoyed by the consumers.
Commenting on charges of faculty excise policy, Mann said the opposition leaders were making baseless allegations. He spent over two hours with takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Talwandi.
“Our government is taking pro-people measures. Today, I visited Guru Gobind Singh Refinery at Bathinda’s Phullkhari village and urged the project management to give priority to Punjabi youths in the jobs. A consultative initiative would be initiated with the refinery to devise skill development programmes to prepare youth eligible for employment opportunities,” he added.
Mann, who was on a day-long schedule to Bathinda, held a closed-door meeting with the party leaders from Bathinda and Mansa districts in the morning too.
AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur was among those who were present during Mann’s visit to various places.
The two-time MLA avoided taking media questions on a viral video in which her husband Sukhraj Singh Bal was seen hitting her.
Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jatin Bansal said on Friday evening that there was neither a written complaint from the MLA nor any order from the Punjab Women Commission in the incident of Baljinder being attacked by her spouse.
