Will fight conspiracy to weaken Sikh institutions: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appealed to the Khalsa Panth to support the twin Khalsa marches being taken out from Takth Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Takth Sri Damdama Sahib on October 7, against the recent Supreme Court ruling on Haryana gurdwaras.

Addressing a public meeting at Mudki, Sukhbir said the Sikh community would stand united and fight against the conspiracy to weaken its institutions and divide its strength.

“Great injustice had been meted out to the community by validating the Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Act of 2014,” said Sukhbir.

“No other religion has such a democratic system to manage its religious institutions which is why a uniform ‘maryada’ is followed in all gurdwaras,” he said.

The SAD chief also said the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government had first mooted the proposal to form a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana but former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stalled it. Sukhbir said two months before the 2014 assembly elections, Hooda passed the controversial Act which was challenged by the SAD in court.

“Infighting has already started with the Baljit Singh Daduwal group, supported by the BJP, and Jhinda group, supported by the Congress, vying to take control of the committee,” he said.

The SAD president also detailed how the BJP had earlier succeeded in taking over Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. “Now even the Haryana Committee has been recognised with the purpose of weakening the SGPC. Tomorrow they will target the SGPC in Punjab,” he said.