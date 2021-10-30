Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will file defamation suit against Rajan Sushant: Himachal forest minister Rakesh Pathania
chandigarh news

Will file defamation suit against Rajan Sushant: Himachal forest minister Rakesh Pathania

Himachal forest minister Rakesh Pathania said f ormer member of parliament Rajan Sushant had alleged a “cash for job” scam in the recruitment of forest guard; says an apology will not do and he will file a 2-crore defamation suit against him
Forest minister Rakesh Pathania has threatened to file a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2-crore defamation suit against the former member of parliament Rajan Sushant, who is contesting the October 30 byelection as an independent from Fatehpur. (Representative Image/HT FIle)
Forest minister Rakesh Pathania has threatened to file a 2-crore defamation suit against the former member of parliament Rajan Sushant, who is contesting the October 30 byelection as an independent from Fatehpur. (Representative Image/HT FIle)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

Forest minister Rakesh Pathania has threatened to file a 2-crore defamation suit against the former member of parliament Rajan Sushant, who is contesting the October 30 byelection as an independent from Fatehpur, for the alleged corruptions allegation against him.

Pathania said Sushant had alleged a “cash for job” scam in the recruitment of forest guard held earlier this month. He alleged that 20 lakh was being charged from per person for job of forest guard. “Merely an apology will not do. I will see him in court,” said Pathania.

Making counter allegations, he said, “He tried to fool the public by saying that he had given up his pension. However, the truth is that he had withdrawn pension till May and rest of the pension was pending due to non-submission of life certificate.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out