Will intensify protest if pick and drop charges are not reduced: Congress

Members of Chandigarh Congress protested on Wednesday against the imposition of pick and drop charges at Chandigarh Railway Station.

The protestors raised slogans against railway authorities and alleged that the charges will result in unnecessary harassment of passengers, especially women travelling with heavy luggage and children, as they have to rush to the parking area after de-boarding trains.

HS Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, stated that imposition of unreasonably high pick and drop charges amounts to organised loot by railway authorities. “The Chandigarh Congress is going to intensify its agitation if the uncalled for pick and drop charges are not rationalised and the unnecessary harassment of passengers is not stopped within a week,” Lucky said.

Rani Bhavjot Kaur, a practising advocate in the city, who had gone to the railway station to pick up her elderly father, had to shell out ₹300 just because the night Shatabdi got late by 20 minutes without notice, the Congress said.

The Chandigarh Youth Congress, led by its president Manoj Lubana, has already been protesting against the pick and drop charges and have appealed to authorities to withdraw it immediately.