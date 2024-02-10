Will join stir only if all farm bodies come on board: Khaps

As a section of farmer leaders are gearing up for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation to press for their demands, the majority of Haryana khaps have distanced themselves from the protest. BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that no talks were held by the farmer leaders with him and he will surely go if they call him with respect and dignity. (HT File Photo)

Khap leaders claimed that the farmer leaders before giving a call for the agitation did not hold dialogue with them. They said that they would extend their support if Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a call.

Phogat khap president Balwant Nambardar from Charkhi Dadri said that the majority of khaps are waiting for the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)’s call and they will join if all farm leaders, who took part in the 2021 farmers’ protest, come together.

“We had extended full support during the farmers and wrestlers’ protest but this time, the decision to re-start the protest was taken by a few farmer leaders, who ignored senior leaders,” he added.

Kandela Khap president Om Parkash Kandela said that they have not taken any decision about the participation in the agitation and unity was required before entering a battleground.

“When all khaps came together after Rakesh Tikait asked, the farmers’ movement gained momentum across the nation. If all farmer leaders fail to come together, the chances of agitation’s success are reduced,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deswal khap head Dayanand Deswal said that they will take part in the march and they have called a meeting of Khaps in Delhi on February 11.

“Our fight is against the Union government. The government has failed to fulfil promises made to the farmers when the farmers laws were repealed in December 2021,” he added.

Sarv Khap panchayat coordinator Om Prakash Dhankar from Jhajjar said that the only solution before the peasants is to oust the BJP from power at the Centre.

“This is not an ideal time to hold a protest. The farmers should get united and vote against the BJP in the parliamentary polls. No discussion was held with us pertaining to the kicking-off protest,” he added.

“Before giving a call for Delhi Chalo, a discussion should have been held with all farm leaders. It is difficult to make an agitation successful without proper road map and planning. During the 2021 farm agitation, I asked the farmers to protest till the demand of giving a legal guarantee on the minimum support price is met but some Punjab leaders were fine with just the repealing of three farm laws,” he added.