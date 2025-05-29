Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will manage gurdwaras in Haryana under Akal Takht Sahib’s patronage: HSGMC president Jhinda

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 29, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Accompanied by the HSGMC member and Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal, Jhinda was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple and Akal Takht to offer thanks and seek blessings of the almighty on Wednesday.

Newly elected president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Jagdish Singh Jhinda said they are dedicated to Akal Takht Sahib and would serve the community and manage the gurdwaras in Haryana under its patronage.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Jagdish Singh Jhinda (HT File)
Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Jagdish Singh Jhinda (HT File)

Accompanied by the HSGMC member and Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal, Jhinda was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple and Akal Takht to offer thanks and seek blessings of the almighty on Wednesday.

Responding to a query on objection raised by Sikh prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana over SGPC’s proposal to display portrait of former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh in Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex, he said, “There should no objection over the resolve as Manmohan Singh’s contribution is unmatched on national and international level. He was a world-renowned economist. Being a devout Sikh, he brightened the name of the Sikhs across the world. So, his portrait should be installed in the museum”.

Speaking on the conversion of Sikhs to Christianity, Jhinda said, “The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is Sikh parliament and our apex body. However, it could not carry out dharam parchar properly. Thanks to its laxity, the Sikh brethren are being taken into the fold of Christianity, which is cause of concern for the community.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Will manage gurdwaras in Haryana under Akal Takht Sahib’s patronage: HSGMC president Jhinda
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On