Will move court against Punjab cops over ‘illegal’ FIR, says SAD leader Bunty Romana

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana on Monday said that the party will move court against all the police officials responsible for filing an ‘illegal’ FIR to hold them accountable for their actions. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana

Romana was arrested on October 26 and sent to 14-day judicial custody by the local court in Mohali. Romana secured bail on November 4.

The SAD general secretary, in his maiden press conference after securing bail, said, “It is clear that I was arrested on the orders of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.” He said he and his party would bow down to such intimidation tactics and would continue to speak against the injustice being meted out by the ‘Khas’ Aadmi Party.

Romana said section 468 IPC was inserted in the FIR filed against him as it was a non-bailable offence.

“This was done despite the fact that the video of Kanwar Grewal, which formed the basis of the FIR, was in circulation for the last eight years and is even now available on social media,” he said.

“The very fact that the FIR was registered within 40 minutes of a complaint filed by an inspector of the cybercrime cell speaks volumes on the investigation done by the police,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON