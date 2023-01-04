Will move HC against removal of Mohali mayor: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Four days after the Punjab government revoked Mohali mayor and BJP leader Amarjeet Singh Sidhu’s membership to the House, former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said they would challenge the decision in court.

Amarjeet had been abroad when he was removed as councillor. Amarjeet and Balbir had joined the BJP in June, and since then the clamour for his removal had been growing louder with the Congress being in the majority in the 50-member house. Balbir, during a press conference at his office in Phase 1, Mohali, said around 30 councillors were on his brother’s side.

“It is a politically motivated decision. My brother did not avail any benefit by allocating tenders to the society in question. We will challenge the decision in the high court,” he said.

The Opposition had accused Sidhu of allotting 12 tenders worth around ₹1.5 crore to Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited, Phase 6, of which he is a member. Further, they accused Sidhu of presided over meetings, in which the tenders were awarded in contravention of Section 63 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.

The Congress is in the majority in the House, but most councillors are closely associated with the Sidhu family. Such is the former mayor’s clout that neither the AAP nor Congress councillors could initiate a ‘no-confidence’ motion against Amarjeet, despite the Sidhus’ defection. An attendee, requesting anonymity, said at least 27 councillors were at Balbir Sidhu’s birthday celebrations last week.

The numbers’ game

The process of electing a new mayor will be initiated soon. At present, Congress has 34 councillors in the House. Their strength was reduced after the mayor joined the BJP, and senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were expelled by the Congress for anti-party activities.

The Azad Group, led by AAP legislator from Mohali and former mayor Kulwant Singh, has 11 councillors, while two councillors are Independents. A person privy to the development, who did not wish to be named, said, “AAP councillors may back Congress leader and former senior deputy mayor Rishav Jain.”

Punjab has a five-year term for mayors.