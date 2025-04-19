Menu Explore
Will not allow ‘conflict entrepreneurs’ to raise heads again in J&K: LG Sinha

ByPTI, Srinagar
Apr 19, 2025 05:04 PM IST

Sinha said in the last five years, police, security forces and administration, with the support of the people, have succeeded to a large extent in taking J-K out of that phase, but there is still a long way to go

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that spilling the blood of innocents had become the biggest business for the “masters of terror” and “conflict entrepreneurs” in the Union Territory as he vowed not to allow them to raise their heads again.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha appealed to Sufi scholars attending the event to make sure that such “conflict entrepreneurs” have no space in society. (HT File Photo)

Sinha said that in the last five years, police, security forces and administration, with the support of the people, have succeeded to a large extent in taking J&K out of that phase, but there is still a long way to go.

“I want to say this with responsibility that murdering innocents had become the biggest business for the masters of terror and conflict entrepreneurs. Conflict entrepreneurs had created a huge ecosystem around terror (in J&K),” the LG said addressing an event here.

“There are still some conflict entrepreneurs who are trying to be active, but I assure you that no such person will be allowed (to reemerge). I am happy that the youths of J&K have started to understand their sinister plans,” he added.

Sinha appealed to Sufi scholars attending the event to make sure that such “conflict entrepreneurs” have no space in society.

“I also request the Sufi scholars that there is a need to make a long-term plan to make Sufism popular among the youth so that extremist ideology will not get a chance to flourish among the people,” he said.

The LG said if there is a need to make ideals of sufism modern to achieve that, “then it is essential to work on that”.

“We have to take it (message of Sufism) to the youths through new mediums,” he added

