Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Will open int’l financial centre in Zirakpur: Preneet Kaur

ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi
May 28, 2024 09:16 AM IST

BJP's Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur held election rallies and meetings in Lalru, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur along with halqa election in-charge SMS Sandhu

BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur while campaigning in Dera Bassi assembly constituency on Monday said the Prime Minister will establish an international financial centre in Zirakpur to boost the industry.

BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur said that this centre will not only focus on the needs of the Indian economy, but will also serve as an international financial platform for the region and the global economy. (HT File)
BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur said that this centre will not only focus on the needs of the Indian economy, but will also serve as an international financial platform for the region and the global economy. (HT File)

She held election rallies and meetings in Lalru, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur along with halqa election in-charge SMS Sandhu. Talking about the international centre, Kaur said it will facilitate low trade costs, qualified manpower, political stability and dynamic business at one place.

She said that this centre will not only focus on the needs of the Indian economy, but will also serve as an international financial platform for the region and the global economy.

“Through the international financial centre, small industries of Punjab will also be able to do business with other countries. To make this business flourish and will also protect the businessman from every kind of risk. In Patiala parliamentary constituency, the major industry has been set up in Rajpura and Nabha and this Center in Zirakpur will help these industries to have better international business connectivity,” Kaur said.

She said that people should trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he will ensure development in the constituency.

Preneet Kaur said she would bring a special financial package to develop Patiala railway station into a world class station, to make Rajpura a key industrial hub in the state, to ensure road connectivity to every village and to make cities garbage free.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Will open int’l financial centre in Zirakpur: Preneet Kaur
