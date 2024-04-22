 Will resolve lal dora, leasehold conversion issues: Sanjay Tandon - Hindustan Times
Will resolve lal dora, leasehold conversion issues: Sanjay Tandon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandigarh nominee Sanjay Tandon said that the Modi government had celebrated the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh with great pomp across the country

Addressing a public rally at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chandigarh nominee Sanjay Tandon promised to resolve all issues such as lal dora and conversion of leasehold properties to freehold. He also promised to set up a sports ground and dispensary here.

Addressing a public rally at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandigarh nominee Sanjay Tandon promised to resolve all issues such as lal dora and conversion of leasehold properties to freehold. He also promised to set up a sports ground and dispensary here. (HT File)
Addressing a public rally at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chandigarh nominee Sanjay Tandon promised to resolve all issues such as lal dora and conversion of leasehold properties to freehold. He also promised to set up a sports ground and dispensary here. (HT File)

Addressing people, he said, “My father used to say that work for the people like you are worshipping God. Today, I assure you that all your pending demands will be resolved.”

Pays obeisance at Nanaksar Gurdwara

Paying obeisance at the Nanaksar Gurdwara in Sector 28, Tandon said that the martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sahibzadas was observed worldwide, for the first time, under PM Modi’s stewardship.

He further said that the Modi government had celebrated the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh with great pomp across the country. “It is because of PM Modi’s faith in Sikhism that whenever he gets an opportunity to serve the ‘sangat’, he considers it a privilege and serves devotees with his own hands. PM Modi follows all the teachings of the Gurus,” said Tandon.

On this occasion, Tandon was presented with a siropa by Baba Lakha Singh.

Greets residents on Mahavir Jayanti

Tandon also paid obeisance at Jain Sthanak, Sector 18, and Jain temple, Sector 28, and greeted residents on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Will resolve lal dora, leasehold conversion issues: Sanjay Tandon
