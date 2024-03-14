Will script a historic win again: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who was given Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, on Thursday said that he will script a historic win again this time with the help of people of Hamirpur. Union minister Anurag Thakur, who was given Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, on Thursday said that he will script a historic win again this time with the help of people of Hamirpur. (HT Photo)

Anurag was speaking to the media at Kangra airport a day after he was given the BJP ticket. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders for entrusting me with the candidacy for the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency for the fifth time. The people of Hamirpur have consistently bolstered my victory margin, and I am optimistic that, with PM Modi’s exceptional initiatives and my efforts, we will create a new chapter of success this time,” he said.

“In addition to securing a historic win from Hamirpur, all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will contribute to fulfilling PM Modi’s goal of securing 400 seats in this election,” he added.

Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh has long been a bastion for the BJP. Anurag Thakur has emerged as a formidable force, securing the seat since 2009.

Anurag Thakur, son of former chief minister and BJP leader PK Dhumal, is a four-time MP from Hamirpur. In Parliament, Anurag has served as chairperson of the standing committee on IT and member of the public accounts committee. During the 16th Lok Sabha, he was appointed as the chief whip, becoming the youngest to hold the post.

An avid sports lover, Anurag has served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and president, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).