Will seek community’s consensus on withdrawing Rajoana’s mercy plea: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday announced that it will seek the Sikh community’s consensus before deciding on withdrawing the 2012 mercy petition filed on behalf of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in CM Beant Singh’s assassination case. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami during a meeting in Amritsar on Monday. (HT Photo)

The statement comes a day after an SGPC delegation met Rajoana at Central Jail Patiala.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said discussions with leaders from various Sikh organisations, Nihang bodies, Sikh seminaries and traditional sects regarding the matter were held where it was suggested that a public consensus is essential before taking any decision on the withdrawal of the petition.

“Therefore, a representative Sikh gathering from across the world will be convened soon,” Dhami said.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was sentenced to death in 2007 for his role as a backup bomber in the suicide attack in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995, that killed former CM Beant Singh and 16 others.

In 2012, Rajoana was scheduled for execution, but it was stayed after the SGPC filed a mercy plea on his behalf for commutation of the death sentence. Over the years, successive governments have cited national security concerns and the delicate political environment in Punjab as reasons for the delay in deciding the plea.

Dhami further said during his recent meeting with Rajoana, the latter had requested the SGPC to withdraw the petition and had urged for a prompt decision.

“It is unfortunate that even after so much time, the government has maintained a negative attitude towards the mercy plea. The issue of the petition is no longer solely the SGPC’s concern but that of the entire Sikh community. SGPC cannot move forward on this matter without consulting the Sikh Panth. Based on the suggestions received during today’s meeting, a representative Sikh gathering will be called soon,” he said.