Will take action if provoked: Himachal CM on BJP’s 2015 ‘chargesheet’
Amid the Congress‘ scathing attacks on his government, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had on assuming office announced to shun ‘vendetta politics’, warned the opposition party that his government would act against the leaders whose names are in the 2015 chargesheet submitted by the BJP.
“Congress leaders are provoking to act on the chargesheet submitted against the Virbhadra Singh regime. My sole objective is to work for the overall development of the state without following vendetta politics that had become a culture in Himachal over the year,” Jai Ram said while commenting on opposition party’s tirade against his government.
“My government will not be silent on the unnecessary provocative attacks by the Congress leaders,” he said, adding that if the Congress brings out a chargesheet against his government, then he too would be forced to act on the chargesheet his party had filed.
“Not only my government will file FIRs, but will also recommend cases to CBI against the Congress leaders. After all, I am representing an organisation,” he said.
In 2015, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had marked the completion of 2.5 years of the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government in Himachal by submitting a 30-point ‘chargesheet’ to then governor Kalyan Singh on the government’s acts of ‘omission and commission’.
The BJP’s ‘Thirty Months, Thirty Charges’ document, which was backed by proofs and annexure, highlighted various ‘scams and irregularities’, while specifically targeting former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and his family members.
The said chargesheet also targeted former transport minister GS Bali, forest minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri, urban development minister Sudhir Sharma and industries minister Mukesh Agnihotri.
It focused on irregularities in various departments, including irrigation and public health, power, transport, industries, education, forest, food and civil supplies, health, agriculture and horticulture.
Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj was the convener of the chargesheet committee.
The Congress had also constituted a panel headed by former chief parliamentary secretary Rajesh Dharmani that announced to bring out a chargesheet against the BJP government in June end.
However, Congress leaders so far have been hitting out at the government, saying that if voted to power, they would order an inquiry into the chargesheet.
533 people from Pune district to benefit from Emergency pension scheme
As the Maharashtra government decided to continue with the pension for those jailed during the 1975 Emergency, a total of 533 people will benefit from Pune district. The newly formed Maharashtra government scrapped the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision to cancel the pension scheme. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the decision on Thursday. Maharashtra government launched this scheme on June 2, 2018, when Fadnavis was the chief minister.
HSVP seals Kingdom of Dreams for non-payment of dues
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed the Kingdom of Dreams (KoD)---the city's cultural hotspot in Sector 29--- on Friday for non-payment of dues to the tune of over ₹100 crore. Soon after, the management of KoD approached court to obtain a stay order against the HSVP order issued on July 6 asking for the termination of the lease agreement.
Ludhiana | Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident sets neighbour’s car on fire
A Guru Gobind Singh Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly setting ablaze the car of his neighbour over an old rivalry. The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh. The complainant, Surjit Singh, said on July 11, he had parked his Volkswagen Ameo car on a vacant plot, adjacent his house. Surjit said he saw the accused fleeing from the spot and suspected that he torched his car.
Development not possible without peace: J&K LG Sinha
Asserting that development was not possible without establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people were trying to provoke security forces and the administration so that some mistake is made and an unrest is fuelled. Union minister of state, commerce and industry, Anupriya Patel was also present.
Efforts on to make youth skilful: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government is making earnest efforts to make the youth skilful so that they could get more gainful jobs and self-employment opportunities in various sectors, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a programme organised by the Kaushal Vikas Nigam on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in Shimla on Friday.
