Will take over 3 power projects from if SVJNL doesn’t align with energy policy: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday reiterated that if Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) does not align with the state’s energy policy, the Himachal Pradesh government is prepared to take over the 210 MW Luhri Phase-1, 382 MW Sunni and 66 MW Dhaulasidh projects. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (PTI)

This was stated by the chief minister during the meeting with the Union power, housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Shimla to discuss various state issues, including power and housing.

The chief minister asserted that if SJVNL is unwilling to comply with the state’s energy policy, the state government is ready to take over the 210 MW Luhri Phase-1, the 382 MW Sunni Project and the 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydropower projects.

He assured that the state government is willing to reimburse SJVNL for the expenses incurred so far on these projects. He also pointed out that SJVNL commenced construction on these projects without signing an implementation agreement. He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh should receive their rightful share of water resources. In response, the Union minister directed SJVNL officials to provide a final response by January 15, 2025.

In the meeting, the CM raised the matter of royalty aligned with the state government’s energy policy. He outlined the policy, which mandates 12% royalty for the first 12 years, 18% for the subsequent 18 years and 30% for the next 10 years in the power projects.

He said that private companies already comply with this policy and emphasised that central PSUs should also follow it as well.

The chief minister also urged the Union government to direct the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release 13,066 million units of outstanding power arrears owed to Himachal Pradesh for the period from November 1996 to October 2011. He said that despite a Supreme Court ruling in favour of the state, Himachal has yet to receive its rightful share from the concerned states. The Union minister assured that he would convene a joint meeting of the stakeholder states to work toward a consensus on this issue.

During the discussions, Khattar directed officials to expedite the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Himachal Pradesh, emphasising that it is crucial for the state to ensure smart metering and reduce power losses.

Sukhu and Manohar Lal also reviewed the progress of various urban development schemes funded by the Union government, including Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, Urban Livelihood Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Solid Waste Management. The CM requested generous financial assistance from the Centre, considering the difficult and tough geographical terrains of Himachal Pradesh. In response, the Union minister assured all possible support from the central government.