Will take up Chandigarh traders’ issues with central government: Singhi

The chairman of the National Traders Welfare Board, Government of India, Sunil J Singhi, who was in the city on Friday, assured the members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) to take up the traders’ issues with the central government. Singhi said he would ensure due representation for the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal in the National Trade Welfare Board. (HT File Photo)

While attending CBM’s General Body meeting, Singhi said, “The present government is committed to fostering an environment where traders can thrive. A flourishing trader community is crucial for India to achieve its goal of becoming the third largest economy in the world.”

Over 200 members of the apex body of Chandigarh traders attended the meeting. Sunil Mehra, member, National Traders Welfare Board-cum-general secretary, Punjab Beopar Mandal; and Balkrishan Aggarwal, chairman, of the Haryana Traders Welfare Board were also present.

CBM president Charanjiv Singh said, “Several issues which are being faced by traders in Chandigarh were taken up with the representatives of the National Traders Welfare Board. The issues include simplification of GST procedures, OTS scheme for assessment of old vat cases, deletion of section 43 B (h) recently incorporated in Income Tax Act, pension for old traders, one-time license under Food Safety Act and need-based changes in building bylaws.”

Singhi said he would ensure due representation for the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal in the National Trade Welfare Board. “He also pledged to assist in the formation of a state traders welfare board for Chandigarh,” Charanjiv Singh said.