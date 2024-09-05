 Will win for third time: BJP leaders at Panchkula shrine - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will win for third time: BJP leaders at Panchkula shrine

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 05, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Archana Gupta says the party has done development work in Haryana without any discrimination in 10 years.

Eyeing a hat-trick in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma, state general secretary Archana Gupta and Surendra Poonia paid obeisance to the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Wednesday. “We have sought blessings for the victory of BJP,” said Sharma.

BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma, state general secretary Archana Gupta and Surendra Poonia at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT photo)
BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma, state general secretary Archana Gupta and Surendra Poonia at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT photo)

“In the last 10 years, Narendra Modi-led Centre and Haryana’s double-engine government has worked for the benefit of every section. The BJP has won elections continuously on the basis of hard work of its workers. We are going to form a government in the state for the third time,” he added.

Archana Gupta said the party has done development work in Haryana without any discrimination in 10 years. “The BJP is working to empower youth, poor, farmers and women,” she said.

Poonia asserted that the party would form government in the state.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On