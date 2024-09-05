Will win for third time: BJP leaders at Panchkula shrine

Eyeing a hat-trick in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma, state general secretary Archana Gupta and Surendra Poonia paid obeisance to the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Wednesday. “We have sought blessings for the victory of BJP,” said Sharma. BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma, state general secretary Archana Gupta and Surendra Poonia at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Wednesday. (HT photo)

“In the last 10 years, Narendra Modi-led Centre and Haryana’s double-engine government has worked for the benefit of every section. The BJP has won elections continuously on the basis of hard work of its workers. We are going to form a government in the state for the third time,” he added.

Archana Gupta said the party has done development work in Haryana without any discrimination in 10 years. “The BJP is working to empower youth, poor, farmers and women,” she said.

Poonia asserted that the party would form government in the state.