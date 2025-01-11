Menu Explore
Winter chill: Schools in Chandigarh told not to open before 9.30 am till Jan 18

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2025 09:32 AM IST

From January 13 to January 18, single-shift government schools can open only from 9.30 am onwards and have to close by 2.30 pm, as per the order of the Chandigarh education department

With city schools set to resume regular physical classes from Monday, the UT education department has directed government schools not to open before 9.30 am.

Over the past week, in view of the chilly conditions, the director of school education had barred city’s government, aided and recognised private schools from holding physical classes for students up to Class 8 till January 11. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
From January 13 to January 18, single-shift schools can open only from 9.30 am onwards and have to close by 2.30 pm. For double-shift schools, from Class 6 onwards, the same timings will apply, while for Classes 1 to 5, timings will be 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

For the staff at single-shift schools, timing will be 8.45 am to 2.45 pm, while for double-shift schools, they have to come in from 10 am to 4 pm.

Even private schools cannot open before 9.30 am and will have to close by 3.30 pm. For pre-board examinations, if necessary, schools can be opened by 9 am for classes concerned.

Over the past week, in view of the chilly conditions, the director of school education had barred city’s government, aided and recognised private schools from holding physical classes for students up to Class 8 till January 11. They were, however, allowed to hold online classes for students from 9 am.

