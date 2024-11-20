Winter chill sets in as Chandigarh’s night temperature dips to 10.5°C

The minimum temperature of the city is starting to fall significantly as per the India meteorological department (IMD) as the minimum temperature dropped down to 10.5°C on Wednesday, the lowest of the season. It is expected to get even colder by December. Visitors enjoying at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature fell from 11.2°C on Tuesday to 10.5°C on Wednesday, and it is 0.5 degrees below normal. It has now fallen seven notches in the past nine days as the minimum temperature was 17.4°C on November 11.

Wednesday was also colder than any November day in 2023. The lowest minimum temperature in November last year was 11.3°C on November 23. However, in 2022 the lowest minimum temperature was 9.6°C on November 24.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Earlier temperatures were on the higher side, but it’s starting to fall now. With the seasonal change in weather, it will get colder in December.”

Paul also explained that the fall in temperature is also related to the fog formation in the city. Fog also acts like a blanket, trapping the heat and once the fog layer gets removed, a fall in temperature is usually seen by the Met department.

Chances of fog will continue for the next couple of days, but with north westerly winds blowing in the region, zero visibility like conditions are unlikely for now.

The maximum temperature rose from 27°C on Tuesday to 27.8°C on Wednesday, 1.6°C above normal. In the next three days the maximum temperature will remain between 26°C and 28°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 11°C and 12°C.

AQI remains poor

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category as per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday. However, at 201 it was at the lower limit of the ‘poor’ bracket, and it is likely to fall further in the satisfactory bracket (between 101-200) towards the weekend. This will be the first time that this will happen, ever since the air quality started getting worse from the start of this month.

Coldest Nov days in previous years:

2024: 10.5°C on November 20 (till now)

2023: 11.3°C on November 23

2022: 9.6°C on November 24

2021: 9°C on November 23

2020: 8.7°C on November 29