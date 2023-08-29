News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hemkunt Sahib portals to close on October 11

Hemkunt Sahib portals to close on October 11

ByPress Trust of India, Gopeshwar
Aug 29, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The president of the gurdwara’s management trust Narendrajit Singh Bindra said 2.27 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the shrine so far this season

The portals of Hemkunt Sahib, a revered Sikh shrine nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, will close at 1 pm on October 11 for the winter season.

A view of the snow-covered Gurdwara Hemkunt Sahib, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (ANI File)
A view of the snow-covered Gurdwara Hemkunt Sahib, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (ANI File)

The president of the gurdwara’s management trust Narendrajit Singh Bindra said 2.27 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the shrine so far this season. Bindra said helicopter services for pilgrims from Govindghat to Ghangharia have resumed and they are requested not to delay their pilgrimage plans.

Beyond Haridwar, all gurdwaras and dharamshalas of the Trust have langar and night rest facilities, he added. Like the Char Dham temples, Hemkund Sahib is also closed during winter when it remains covered in snow.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
