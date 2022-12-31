Winter session of Himachal assembly to begin on Jan 4

The three-day winter session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held at the Vidhan Sabha’s Tapovan Complex near Dharamshala from January 4 to January 6.

On the first day of the session, pro-tem speaker Chaudhary Chander Kumar will administer oath of office to newly elected members. The speaker and deputy speaker will be elected on the third day. Governor Rajendra Arlekar will address the new assembly on the concluding day.

Earlier, the winter session was to begin on December 22, but it was postponed after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Thakur tested Covid positive on December 18.

The Congress will also take out a rally in Dharamshala to thank the people of the state for their mandate. The Congress won 10 of 15 segments in Kangra.

Sukhu has already expansion of the Cabinet after the winter session and senior leaders are lobbying for ministerial berths, which has delayed the cabinet formation. As per the 91st Amendment Act, the total number of ministers shall not exceed 15% of the total members in the House. After the appointment of the CM and deputy CM, 10 ministerial berths remain to be filled.