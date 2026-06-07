Witerati | Soccer thrills, spills and summer storms

The month of June seems to be caught in an in-between-ness. June is the month hanging between the subsiding frenzy of the IPL and the mounting fever for the FIFA World Cup. June hangs between the subsiding frenzy of the IPL and the mounting fever for the FIFA World Cup. (HT file)

The lull between the storms. That lull in the living room when one tries to restore some semblance of order to relics of IPL mania — midnight Swiggy pizza platters spilling and staining those lacy tablecloths, and Coke cans rolling about on the floor, ready to trip one up—knowing only too well that the order shall be short-lived.

A scenario that drives home the digital-age reality that Swiggy now feeds not only the football frenzy but also the stubborn stains on living-room linen. That Blinkit, BigBasket & Co are to blame if the living room is looking less an archive of collected crystalware and bone china, and more a museum of brown bags of all shapes, sizes and slices.

The curious case of soccer’s Swiggy syndrome.

Mercury & mood swings

June is also the season of that in-between-ness of sun’s fury and unannounced rainstorms’ raging wrath. A harbinger of the shaky, shifting reality that mood swings no longer belong only to crotchety pre-menopausal dowagers.

The climate crisis does decree that cantankerousness is now more than a matter of mercury’s degree. Thanks to global warming, this in-between-ness — swinging from hot flushes to dark demonic moods of rainstorms — belongs as much to ‘Plain Jane’ June now as to menopausal womanhood.

June is also the month of being between airports. With Tweeple trotting off on travels like a fleet of migratory birds sporting Hawaiian shirts , airport selfies are what you are treated to with the morning cuppa. That is, when the only flying you’re doing is not to exotic locales, but flying into a fit at the humidity and heat back home.

June’s airport selfies smack of much hotness. Airport selfies with cool pouts from Paris. Airport selfies with the Swiss swag, Sicily swag or simply silly swag.

It remains to be seen if the stricter selfie rules that the civil aviation authorities are going all out to spout shall put a damper on the airport pout.

Airport authorities are not taking too kindly to the airport selfies’ pout. Airport selfies in sensitive zones — boarding buses, security checkpoints, runway ramps, entry gates —may now invite penalties and punitive action. Summer travellers may find themselves on no-fly lists.

Knowing the Indian spirit of jugaad, the biradri and besties bombarding you with airport selfies may migrate to newer airport spots for flaunting their solitaires and swag.

The curious case of Phir Bhi Airport Frill Hai Hindustani.

chetnakeer@yahoo.com