With 13,947 new Covid cases, Haryana registers yet another biggest single-day spike

Haryana continued eclipsing previous day Covid-19 fatalities and new case tally with the state on Thursday detecting an all-time high of 13,947 fresh cases and 97 deaths, according to official data.

In past eight days, since April 22, Haryana has recorded 92,898 new cases while 590 patients have died due to the contagion.

Haryana has lost total 4,118 people ever since the pandemic has hit the state.

The recovery rate that was 84.10% on April 22 and has slipped to 79.48% on Thursday while the positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.48% up April 22’s 5.59%, when Haryana had recorded 9,742 new cases and 55 deaths.

From April 22, the state has been logging unusually high number of cases and deaths.

As per the health bulletin, the number of active cases has risen to 93,174 on Thursday from 10,362 on April 1. As many as 9,535 people were also declared as having recovered from the infection on Thursday.

Twelve people succumbed to the virus in Hisar; 11 each in Ambala and Jind; nine each in Gurugram and Bhiwani; seven each in Faridabad and Panchkula; five each in Karnal, Palwal, and Fatehabad; four each in Rohtak and Kaithal; three in Sirsa, two each in Sonepat and Kurukshetra, and one in Nuh.

In the last 24 hours, the state had tested 48,705 people.

Gurugram recorded the highest 5,042 new cases, Faridabad 1,563, Sonepat 840, Hisar 822, Ambala 487, Karnal 750, Panipat 461, Rohtak 445, Rewari 192, Panchkula 407, Kurukshetra 92, Yamunanagar 255, Sirsa 492, Mahendergarh 410, Bhiwani 207, Jhajjar 223, Palwal 80, Fatehabad 313, Kaithal 252, Jind 462, Nuh 48 and Charkhi Dadri 104.

The cumulative number of people tested positive so far has risen to 4,74,145 even as 3,76,852 patients have recovered from the contagion.

UNREGISTERED HOSPITALS DEMANDING OXYGEN

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that private hospitals unregistered with the state government are demanding medical oxygen from the government.

“In such a situation, government is facing difficulty in giving oxygen to Covid-infected patients admitted in these hospitals,” he said, during a meeting of the state-level Covid monitoring committee and crisis coordination committee in Chandigarh.

He directed the private hospitals to get their registration done with the district administration. Vij said that in view of spike in Covid cases, Section-144 and night curfew should be strictly enforced.

He directed the health department to ensure that all functional government and private laboratories in state prepare Covid test report within 24 hours of collecting samples so that patients get timely treatment.

CRÈCHES, COLLEGES CLOSED TILL MAY 31

The Haryana government ordered that anganwari centres and crèches will remain closed till May 31. An order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said all colleges, coaching institutions, industrial training institutions, libraries, and training institutes, bith government and private, will continue to remain shut till May 31.

10-DAY VOLUNTARY LOCKDOWN BY PANIPAT HANDLOOM ASSOCIATIONS

Concerned over spike in cases, six Handloom market associations have decided to keep the markets in Panipat closed for 10 days.

The decision of voluntary lockdown was taken by members of the association in a meeting on Thursday. All the shops in these markets will remain closed till May 9.

Harjinder Singh, member of an association, said there is need to break the chain of infection so we have planned this voluntary lockdown.