With 26 lakh flyers, Amritsar airport witnesses busiest-ever year

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar witnessed record footfall till November 2023. The analysis also revealed that 2023 was the busiest ever in the airport’s history. In the first 11 months (January-November) of 2023, the airport recorded a total traffic of approximately 26.1 lakh passengers, already surpassing its highest ever 2019 passenger footfall of around 25.7 lakh passengers. (HT file)

According to an analysis of recent data released by the Airport Authority of India for all airports in India, the Amritsar airport welcomed an astounding total of 2.84 lakh passengers in November 2023, marking it the busiest month in the airport’s history. This figure includes 1.97 lakh domestic and 87,297 international passengers.

A new monthly record of a total of 1,903 (1,411 domestic and 492 international) aircraft movements was also achieved during the month.

The analysis also revealed that 2023 was the busiest ever in the airport’s history. In the first 11 months (January-November) of 2023, the airport recorded a total traffic of approximately 26.1 lakh passengers, already surpassing its highest ever 2019 passenger footfall of around 25.7 lakh passengers. With December 2023 data not yet released by the AAI, it is likely that the airport will end with an estimated total traffic of nearly 29 lakh passengers.

In December 2018, a notable 2.60 lakh passengers were recorded. This figure included 1.76 lakh domestic and 83,276 international passengers. During this month, 1,802 aircraft movements (1,239 domestic and 563 international) were recorded. The footfall in November 2023 also recorded an increase of 27.8% in comparison to the same month in November 2022 which recorded 2,22,758 passengers.

“The surge in traffic underscores Amritsar airport’s increasing significance as a key transportation hub, both domestically and internationally in Punjab,” said Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener of the FlyAmritsar Initiative and overseas secretary of the Amritsar Vikas Manch.