With 2nd wave on the wane, HP ups paediatric preparedness

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic subsiding in Himachal Pradesh, the hill-state is bracing for the predicted third wave, which may affect more children as per experts, by focusing on paediatric Covid management.

Special newborn care units (SNCUs) ), paediatric high dependency units (PHDUs), newborn intensive care units (NICUs), and paediatric intensive care unit (PICUs) are being made functional on priority basis.

National Health Mission director Dr Nipun Jindal said protocol for management of the paediatric group had been shared with districts and medical colleges on May 3.

“All chief medical officers, medical college principals and medical superintendents have been directed to ensure the availability of paediatric ward and newborn units in dedicated Covid hospitals either by augmentation of existing facilities or earmarking beds in existing facilities,” he said, adding that the beds will be preferably supported by central oxygen supply.

At present, there are 224 SNCU beds in 16 facilities across the state. Four newborn stabilisation units will be upgraded to sick newborn care units at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital in Shimla, Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, community health centre (CHC) Nalagarh and CHC Nurpur, shortly.

Also, there are seven paediatric high-dependency units in the state, which have 34 beds, he said, adding that directions have been given to make an appropriate emergency triage and treatment services available for newborn and paediatric patients at all levels.