With 34.1 mm rain, Chandigarh sees wettest December in a decade

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 29, 2024 07:32 AM IST

A yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave conditions has also been issued for December 31 and January 1. Yellow is the second of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD, and it asks people to stay updated.

With 34.1 mm rain in the last 24 hours, the city is seeing its wettest December in 10 years. The city’s previous record was 90 mm in 2014.

A dense to very dense fog is likely on December 28 and 29, with cold day conditions prevailing over Mohali, Panchkula, and Chandigarh. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog in the coming week and issued a cold wave warning at isolated places. A dense to very dense fog is likely on December 28 and 29, with cold day conditions prevailing over Mohali, Panchkula, and Chandigarh.

While the rain over the last two days was due to an active Western Disturbance, its intensity is likely to reduce in the next 12 hours with dry weather likely to prevail over the next few days.

The maximum temperature slipped by a few notches from 15.9°C on Friday to 15.1°C on Saturday, a fall of 0.8 degrees. Last year, the maximum temperature had dropped to 12.4°C on December 31. The coldest December day as per IMD records was in 2019 when the maximum temperature fell to 8.8°C on December 26.

The minimum temperature, however, rose by 2.7 degrees from 9.4°C on Friday to 12.1 °C on Saturday.

