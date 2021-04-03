With 517 cases, J&K sees highest single-day spike of ‘21

With 517 new virus cases, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest single-day spike of the year on Friday.

Five Covid-related deaths — four in the Valley and one in Jammu division, were reported in the Union Territory, taking the death toll to 2,003. Srinagar, the worst-affected district, recorded 473 deaths. Of the new cases, 421 are from Kashmir and 96 from Jammu.

Srinagar recorded the highest number of cases (173), followed by Budgam (88), Baramulla (82) and Jammu (48).

Over the last week, the UT has been reporting around 200 cases a day. March witnessed a 133% increase in infections as compared to February, indicative of a second wave of infections. Of the 1,31,928 infections recorded in J&K so far, 13,541 have been travellers. There are now 3, 215 active cases in the UT, officials said. There are 2,450 active cases in Kashmir division, of which 1,257 are in Srinagar.Of the 765 active cases in Jammu division, 542 are in Jammu district.