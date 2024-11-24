Menu Explore
With 77 cases, Punjab sees dip in farm fires

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Nov 25, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, both Ludhiana and Mandi Gobindgarh recorded the worst air level with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 271, which falls in ‘poor category’, followed by 215 in Jalandhar.

Stubble burning cases in Punjab have come down considerably with 77 farm fires being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,682 cases this kharif season.

Stubble burning cases in Punjab have come down considerably with 77 farm fires being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,682 cases this kharif season. (PTI File)
Stubble burning cases in Punjab have come down considerably with 77 farm fires being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,682 cases this kharif season. (PTI File)

Except Ferozepur, which recorded 10 cases of stubble burning, 16 other districts reported cases in single digits.

Other stations included Rupnagar with an AQI of 184, 169 in Khanna, 166 in Amritsar, 163 in Patiala and 121 in Bathinda.

One of the officials said the air quality in the region deteriorated due to the deficit in rainfall and sudden dip in temperature especially during morning and evening hours.

“It will only improve once the weather gets clear post rainfall, which is expected in the first week of December,” an official said.

