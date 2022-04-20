With 8 Covid cases, Ludhiana sees biggest single day spike in a month
In the biggest single-day spike seen in the last one month, eight new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Sparking fresh fears of another Covid wave, the daily infections had started seeing a rise on Monday itself when six cases were reported.
Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, however, said there was no need to panic at this stage.
He said that the opening of schools and markets may have triggered transmission of the virus. “We witnessed the same trend during the previous three waves. When markets and schools reopened, people began venturing out and the cases witnessed a jump,” said Dr SP Singh.
He added that residents should follow Covid precautions, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and also get a booster dose if nine months have lapsed since they took the second dose.
The district currently has 21 active cases.
Chandigarh admn officials to meet business reps today over steep hike in penalty on building violations
The UT administration will hold a meeting with members of the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Wednesday to hold further discussions on proposed amendments in the Capital of Punjab (development and regulation), Act, 1952. Chander Verma, convener, Chandigarh Coordination Committee and president, Chandigarh Business Council, said that deputy commissioner will meet representatives of different associations at UT guest house on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
Ludhiana | Deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village ends
In a major respite for residents of the deadlock over dumping waste in Rasoolra village, Khanna ended after the municipal council assured the protesters that the dump site will be shifted soon. The residents of Rasoolra village, along with those from Baho Majra, Ikolaha, Bhattian and others, had started an indefinite strike, demanding shifting of the dump site after a major fire broke out here on April 14.
Fatehabad man arrested for duping Chandigarh woman of ₹83,979
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man from Haryana's Fatehabad for duping a city resident of ₹83,979 in February this year. The victim, Gurjeet Kaur, 46, who lives in Sector 23, had complained to the police that a man called her over the phone, claiming to be a bank employee and informed her of an issue with her credit card.
Ludhiana | Son, nephew arrested for elderly man’s murder in Manupur village
Two days after a 65-year-old man was murdered in Manupur village, police arrested the victim, Avtar Singh's son on Monday. The victim's nephew, who is the main accused, also surrendered before the police. His nephew, Amrik Singh had allegedly run a tractor over him in a fit of rage, while his son, Jaspreet Singh, had tried to wipe off the evidence by cremating the body without informing the police.
Tennis championship: Devvert ousts Vaibhav to enter quarter-finals
Devvert Singh Kadian beat fourth seed Vaibhav Saini in 7-6(3), 6-2 in a boys' U-16 singles match to enter the quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. In the second set, he maintained his momentum and dominated. Finally, Devvert won the second set and the match. In the boys' Under-12 singles pre-quarterfinals, third seed Prabhroop and Yug moved into quarter-finals.
