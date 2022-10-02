Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / With CM in Gujarat, Punjab govt in suspended animation: Warring

With CM in Gujarat, Punjab govt in suspended animation: Warring

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 10:39 PM IST

Warring cautioned Mann that he should avoid imitating and blindly following the diktats of his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. Punjab has a complex set of problems, he added.

The Congress leader said that going for campaigning in other states once in a while is understandable, but this should not be done at the cost of one’s own duty and responsibility. (HT file image)
The Congress leader said that going for campaigning in other states once in a while is understandable, but this should not be done at the cost of one’s own duty and responsibility. (HT file image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to better focus on governing Punjab than going for electioneering excursions to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. “It looks like the government in Punjab is in suspended animation, Warring alleged in a statement, cautioning Mann that he should avoid imitating and blindly following the diktats of his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. “Kejriwal Sahab can afford the luxury of long absence from Delhi since he does not hold any portfolio and it (Delhi) is just a city state and that too not a full-fledged one”, he said, while pointing out, “Punjab is a complex state with complex set of problems and it needs a full-time chief minister.” The Congress leader said that going for campaigning in other states once in a while is understandable, but this should not be done at the cost of one’s own duty and responsibility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out