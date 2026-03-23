With hopes of new positive beginning, Wangchuk returns to Leh after detention

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk reached Leh on Sunday hoping for a new beginning for the Ladakh issue urging new steps from the Government of India and reciprocity from the other side for a win-win situation for both sides. Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk reached Leh on Sunday hoping for a new beginning for the Ladakh issue urging new steps from the Government of India and reciprocity from the other side for a win-win situation for both sides. (PTI File)

Wangchuk, 59, reached his home town of Leh, after nearly six months of his incarceration under National Security Act (NSA), where he was received to a grand reception by a large number of people, including members of the Leh Apex Body. He was detained after the statehood protests in Leh turned violent leading to killing of four people in September 2025.

As soon as Wangchuk landed at KBR airport, hundreds of people had lined up to welcome him from where he went to NDS ground Leh where a large number of people gathered to listen to him. After the public rally, he went to express his condolences and solidarity to the families of the people who lost their lives during the Leh violence in September.

At the rally at NDS ground, people raised slogans of “sher aya” (lion has come) and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” as the pictures of the people killed in Leh violence in September last year were also on display.

Wangchuk talked to the gathering and also to the media, speaking of moving forward with hope and a new positive beginning for a ‘win-win situation’ for both sides.

“I feel good because there is a new beginning not only after my coming out of jail but also the changing situation I see, which I hope will usher into a positive environment,” he said.

He appealed to the Government of India to take new steps keeping this in mind that the steps they take are seen as a positive outcome. “Although some people are talking in terms of win and loss, we never want to see it like that, we want to see a positive step. If there is one step from that side, there should be two steps from here. If there are two steps from this side, there should be four steps from their side. We are hopeful of that,” he said.

Wangchuk, who is a climate activist, scientist and founder of institutions like SECMOL and HIAL, was detained on September 26, 2025, and was released from prison on March 14 after the Centre revoked his detention under the National Security Act. The release had come days before the Supreme Court was set to hear the plea filed by the activist’s wife challenging his detention.

Wangchuk said that during a dialogue , there should be understanding from both sides that not only one side but the other side is also right.

“If only one wins, the other loses, which leads to years of pain and misery. A win-win situation is a situation where both sides win. I hope that the government understands this and so far like we saw that it was appearing as our loss and their win, that should change. There should be a give and take, not just ‘take’ only. There should be positive and pleasant development,” he said.

He said that the past can’t be forgotten but can be used to take lessons and move forward.

“We should take lessons from what happened in the past, not forget that. If we learnt from our past, that is a big thing, bigger than revenge and reprisal. Forgetting the past is wrong. While remembering that we should learn from it and move forward,” he said.

He also thanked the people of the country for the way they supported the people of Ladakh.

Wangchuk was held after the protests over demands of statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution turned violent, claiming the lives of four people and injuring 45 others in September 2025.

Wangchuk also sought release of the people who were arrested after the protests and compensation to those families whose loved ones lost their lives.

“The new atmosphere which is emerging and the black clouds are disappearing, that should also apply to those who are still incarcerated. They should be released as soon as possible. Their cases should be corrected, those dead should be remembered. Those injured should be compensated, that will be greatness,” he said.

He said that the wrongs which happened within a fraction of time, should not be scratched again and again. “There is a saying in Ladakh, if you keep on scratching then only faults will emerge. We should keep it in mind that there should be forward development- and with this, I hope for positivity. Otherwise people ask me ‘Am I not angry?’, I am angry but this is not the time for that. I am not doing this struggle for myself. I was doing it for our motive,” he said.

“What is important is that our aim should win, even if it appears that I lost . If our motive is lost, even though I appear to defeat many, that would still be our loss,” he said.

He hoped that the things wouldn’t lead to protests again but cleared that he will follow the path of peace and truth. “I hope for a positive outcome from this struggle and if that doesn’t happen, it will turn into a loop, which will help nobody. I pray that this (struggle) doesn’t lead to protests again but if it happens again then we will follow the path of truth and peace. Whatever comes to our hand on this path, we will use that but we will not deviate from truth and peacefulness,” he said.

The Union Territory of Ladakh was created on August 5, 2019 after the Centre effectively abrogated Article 370, which used to bestow special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the erstwhile state into two UTs – J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one. Since then, protests have rocked Ladakh and had echoes in Delhi.

In 2023, the Union home ministry formed a high-powered committee under minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai, to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture and language, considering its location and strategic importance.