Woman, 6-year-old daughter die in Ludhiana road mishap

A 34-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter died in a road mishap after a car hit the motorcycle they were riding pillion in Kubbe village near the toll barrier close to Neelon canal bridge on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Inderjit Kaur of Lalton and her daughter Gagandeep Kaur.

Inderjit’s husband Jasvir Singh, 36, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

In the mishap, car driver Ravinder Singh of Dugri, a banker, has also suffered injuries.

As per Samrala police, the family was going to Machhiwara to meet Jasvir’s cousin.

Jarnail Singh, brother-in-law of Jasvir Singh, said the trio had left their house around 8am. “At 10am, we received a call from police, informing us about the accident. We rushed to the spot, but by the time we reached there, the police with the help of passersby had taken the victims to hospital,” he added.

Jarnail said Jasvir worked as a carpenter.

According to an eyewitness, the motorcycle was tailing a truck. On reaching near the toll barrier, the truck driver applied brakes and Jasvir also slowed down his bike. However, car driver Ravinder, who was behind the motorcycle, lost control over his vehicle and rammed it into the victims.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the motorcycle got stuck in the chassis of the car.

People rushed to their rescue, but the woman and her daughter had died on the spot.

They rushed the injured Jasvir to Samrala civil hospital from where he was referred to Ludhiana.

Samrala station house officer Kulwant Singh said a case of reckless driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against Ravinder, who works in a private bank in Samrala.

The police will arrest the accused after he is discharged from the hospital, he added.