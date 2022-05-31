Woman alleges bias: HC summons record on appointments in Chandigarh’s hospitality department
The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned record of amendments in recruitment rules for appointments and promotions in the hospitality department of the Chandigarh administration.
The court acted on the plea of one Sunita Devi, a senior assistant in the department, who had alleged that she was being threatened with disciplinary proceedings, only to harm her prospects of being promoted to the post of assistant director, while her counterpart, Rakesh Kumar, was being favoured and rules being changed to favour him.
Taking note of the alleged manipulation of the entire machinery, including the amendment of rules and their violation only for one person, the court said some action may be required to be taken against some specific persons, in case the allegations are found to be true.
“To find out as to who are the persons involved in the process”, the HC bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat summoned the entire record relating to the amendment of the rules, as well as the files dealing with each appointment and promotion of Kumar on August 23, the next date of hearing.
The court stayed all departmental proceedings against the petitioner till the pendency of the petition and also ordered that Kumar may not be granted any further promotion until then.
Devi’s counsel, SK Nehra, had submitted that the department had ordered recovery against her to spoil her chances of promotion, only to facilitate Kumar’s promotion. Kumar, who joined as butler, was promoted after framing of person-specific rules. Again, the rules of the next promotional cadre were changed just to suit his promotion, even as he had not even completed period of probation.
Devi has made secretary, hospitality department, UT, and director, hospitality, Rakesh Kumar Popli, as parties in the case. The specific allegations are against Popli and one, Ram Achal Yadav, who she claimed were instrumental in “favouring” Kumar.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics