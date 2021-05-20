Woman among 3 held with 1.6 kg of heroin, 50 lakh

Three people, including a woman, were arrested with 1.6kg of heroin and ₹50 lakh drug money near Tanda Chowk in Hoshiarpur, police said on Wednesday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said a police party intercepted a Maruti Swift car (PB 02 BH 4443) near Tanda Chowk on Tuesday and recovered 45 grams heroin from occupants, identified as Pushpinder Singh of Narayan Nagar and Amit Choudhary of Bassi Khawaju. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that they procured drugs from Jasvir Singh, alias Gajju, and his accomplice Jagroop Kaur, the SSP said.

“Acting on the inputs, a police party raided Gajju’s house at Jandiala in Amritsar and arrested his accomplice Jagrup Kaur with 100 grams of heroin while he himself managed to flee. During search, 1.48 kg of heroin, 580 grams of opium, 560 grams of gold and ₹49,48,700 drug money were recovered,” said the SSP, adding that raids were on to nab Jasvir.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mahal said proceedings were being initiated to attach the properties of drug smugglers. He said during a special drive against drug peddlers, 189 cases have been registered since January and 234 offenders have been arrested.