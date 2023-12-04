Woman among 4 nabbed from Delhi for stealing 1 lakh from Golden Temple

Police on Sunday arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing ₹1 lakh from a donation counter near Dukh Bhanjani Beri in the Golden Temple premises. The accused were arrested from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area and were being brought to Amritsar. The accused were arrested from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area and were being brought to Amritsar (iStock)

The accused stole the money after diverting the attention of the on-duty clerk Rashpal Singh on November 26. When the clerk tallied the cash at the end of his shift, he noticed the missing funds.

The clerk, with help of other Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials, scrutinised the footage from closed- circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the counter, and zeroed in on the suspects.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they have solved the case with the arrest of the accused.

“Once the accused are brought to Amritsar, we will be able to disclose their identity and motive behind the theft,” he added. He said that the accused had fled in a car with fake registration plates, which had made it difficult to track them.